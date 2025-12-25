Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer is UNSTOPPABLE, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar is doing incredibly well both here and abroad. The action movie Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has already surpassed a significant milestone and continues its incredible run at the worldwide box office.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, was released in theatres on December 5, followed by James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash. Surprisingly, Dhurandhar remained untouched and continues to do well at the domestic box office, having exceeded Rs 600 crore.

Dhurandhar box office day 21

Sacnilk statistics indicate that the Dhurandhar film has already surpassed the lifetime domestic receipts of Chhaava (Rs 601 crore) and Stree 2 (Rs 598 crore). Only Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which made Rs 640 crore in India, is now ahead of it. Well, looks like the Ranveer Singh starrer is on its way to break that record too. On day 21, that is the third Thursday, the film has earned Rs 12.74 crore (early estimates), taking the net total to Rs 620.24 crore in India.

Dhurandhar had an overall 31.20% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

The film is doing incredibly well both here and abroad. The action movie Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has already surpassed a significant milestone and continues its incredible run at the worldwide box office. The Aditya Dhar film's enormous success abroad is demonstrated by the fact that it is the first Indian movie of 2025 to earn more than 200 crore in foreign markets.

In important foreign markets, including North America, the UK, Australia, and portions of Europe, the movie has been doing quite well. With more than USD 12 million already, its achievement in North America has been nothing short of remarkable. According to a Sacnilk study, ongoing foot traffic in foreign markets has been guaranteed by strong opening weekends, consistent weekday collections, and favourable word-of-mouth.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar was written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi are among the cast of the film. In the movie, Ranveer portrays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari. He is dispatched from India to Pakistan to join a Baloch gang in Lyari.

