Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh film holds STRONG amid TMMTMTTM release, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which features an impressive cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, hit the theatres on December 5, just before James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash. To everyone's surprise, Dhurandhar remained and is still doing well at the domestic box office, crossing the ₹ 600 crore mark.

Dhurandhar box office day 21

As per Sacnilk stats, the Dhurandhar movie has already surpassed the lifetime domestic collection of Chhaava (₹ 601 crore) and Stree 2 (₹ 598 crore). The only film that stands above it is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which collected ₹ 640 crores in India. It seems that the Ranveer Singh starrer is also on its way to breaking that record. On day 21, that is the third Thursday, the film earned Rs 26.00 crore, thus taking the net total to Rs 633.50 crore in India.

Dhurandhar had a total Hindi Occupancy of 31.20% on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

The film's performance at the box office is phenomenal, both domestically and internationally. The action movie Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh has crossed one more significant milestone and is still on its great run at the worldwide box office. The Aditya Dhar-directed film's huge success in the overseas market can be gauged from the fact that it is the first Indian movie of the year 2025 to gross over ₹ 200 crores in international markets.

The film has been doing really well in the major international markets like North America, the UK, Australia, and parts of Europe. The film's success in North America has been nothing less than remarkable, with more than USD 12 million already. According to a Sacnilk report, strong opening weekends, steady weekday collections, and good word-of-mouth have been the factors that made foreign markets remain active for the movie.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar was the one who wrote, directed, and co-produced Dhurandhar. The film's actors include Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Ranveer plays the character of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, or Hamza Ali Mazari, in the story. He is sent from India to Pakistan to be a part of a Baloch group in Lyari.

