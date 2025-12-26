Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's film SHINES, crosses Rs...

Dhurandhar has surpassed a number of significant films to become the highest-grossing film of the year. Before surpassing Kantara: Chapter 1, which had previously held the record with almost 622 crore net in India, it overtook Stree 2 and Chhaava earlier in its run.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22: As the biggest box office hit of 2025, Dhurandhar has solidified Ranveer Singh's place at the top of the business hierarchy this year. The movie became the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2025 when it reached the ₹600 crore barrier at the Indian box office on Day 22 of its theatrical run. It also got closer to the much sought-after ₹1,000 crore milestone globally.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22

By the conclusion of Day 21, Dhurandhar has earned about ₹634.3 crore net in India across all languages, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The overall trend clearly indicates an unparalleled run driven primarily by continuous word-of-mouth rather than front-loaded hoopla, even though the Day 22 number itself is still changing owing to late-night programs and advance data.

According to Sacnilk's assessment, the movie's total net collection in India was ₹635.66 crore after adding around ₹2.16 crore on its 22nd day (based on early estimates). The film's steadiness is also noteworthy: even in its third week, Dhurandhar has continued to generate acceptable weekday box office receipts, something that few high-profile movies are able to do after 20 days.

Despite a predicted decline from the second week, the third-week collection is about ₹173 crore. Due to high foot traffic and repeat business in both tier-2 and metro areas, occupancy levels have also remained stable.

Dhurandhar becomes highest-grosser of 2025

With these figures, Dhurandhar has surpassed a number of significant films to become the highest-grossing film of the year. Before surpassing Kantara: Chapter 1, which had previously held the record with almost ₹622 crore net in India, it overtook Stree 2 and Chhaava earlier in its run. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which concluded its India run with almost ₹640 crore net, is the only significant benchmark that hasn't been reached. Dhurandhar is expected to surpass that number before the conclusion of its fourth weekend, according to trade analysts.

