Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer makes HISTORY become…, BEATS Shah Rukh Khan’s…, set new record, CROSSES Rs…

Ranveer Singh's movie Dhurandhar has created a historic moment at the box office by emerging as the top movie of the year 2025. This spy thriller which was directed by Aditya Dhar has not failed to keep its audience hooked since the day it got released on December 5, 2025. In merely three weeks, the film has surpassed the incredible Rs 600 crore milestone and is now on the verge of attaining Rs 650 crore club. The film's popularity among audiences remains strong, leading it to set new records every day.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22

According to the latest report from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 15 crore by 10 PM on its 22nd day. By the end of the third week, Dhurandhar had collected a total of Rs 173 crore. In its first week, the film earned Rs 207.25 crore, while its earnings in the second week were Rs 253.25 crore. These new figures have increased the movie's lifetime total to Rs 648.50 crore, a praiseworthy figure.

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 1000 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar has now become the highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide. Within 21 days of its release, the film joined the Rs 1000 crore club. According to Sacnilk, the film's overall occupancy on the 21st day was recorded at 50 percent, which is significantly higher than the 33.81 percent occupancy on the first day. This clearly shows that audience interest in the film has only increased over time.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

The film has also broken the records of several major hit films. Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 640 crore), Stree 2 (Rs 598 crore), and Chhava (Rs 601 crore). The film is now eyeing Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, which grossed Rs 646.31 crore in India. Despite a slight reduction in the number of screens, the film continues to hold strong.

All about Dhurandhar 2



Dhurandhar story revolves around an Indian spy who is sent on a mission to infiltrate a Baloch gang in the Lyari area of ​​Pakistan. Ranveer Singh takes on the character of Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and Akshaye Khanna enacts the part of the gang leader, Rehman Dacoit. In addition, the film has Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi casting their talent in key roles. Dhurandhar 2 is to be out in the theatres on March 19, 2026, with Eid as its release date.

