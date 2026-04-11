Dhurandhar Box Office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film SLOWS DOWN, earns Rs 1051 crore

Dhurandhar 2 is continuing its run in theatres, though the numbers have slowed down in its fourth week. On Day 23 (April 10, 2026), the film earned around 2.64 crore from 5,817 shows.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 23: Dhurandhar 2 is continuing its run in theatres, though the numbers have slowed down in its fourth week. On Day 23 (April 10, 2026), the film earned around ₹2.64 crore from 5,817 shows. With this, its total collection has reached ₹1,051.06 crore (net) in India and ₹1,258.34 crore (gross), according to Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar 2 theatre occupancy

The overall occupancy on Day 23 was about 11.5%. Morning shows had similar occupancy, while afternoon shows performed slightly better at around 14.5%. Hindi movies generated the most revenue with ₹2.56 crore, which came from over 5,600 shows, although box office attendance remained low at 11%. The Telugu and Tamil versions generated lower revenue with ₹0.05 crore and ₹0.03 crore, respectively, although Tamil achieved better audience engagement through its 28% occupancy rate which showed stronger viewer interest in certain southern regions despite having fewer screenings.

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Chennai achieved the highest occupancy rate of 54% among cities, whereas Surat only managed to achieve a 3% occupancy rate. The cities of Bengaluru and Pune reached occupancy rates of approximately 12% while major markets like Mumbai and NCR experienced a decline, which brought their audience numbers down to less than 10% showing that urban viewership had decreased significantly.

About Dhurandhar 2

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, shows an undercover agent who pursues his mission through revenge against the 26/11 attacks. The film maintains its popularity because of its extensive production values and its action scenes and its favourable audience reception. Weekend boosts are still helping the film maintain some momentum.

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The movie started with a strong opening that brought in ₹43 crore on its first day, followed by ₹102.55 crore on the following day. The highest earnings occurred on Day 4 (Sunday) when the total reached ₹114.85 crore and the theatre showed a maximum capacity of 76.1%. The first week ended on a massive ₹674.17 crore.

The second week brought in ₹263.65 crore for the film, but its weekday collections showed a more significant decline. The third week started with a decline in earnings which reached ₹110.60 crore, and Day 22 showed its minimum daily collection until that point, with total earnings of ₹7.15 crore.

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