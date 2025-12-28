Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer crosses Rs…, BEATS Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s…

Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar is unstoppable at box office. With each passing day, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller is breaking new records. Read on to know more.

The spy action thriller featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar, continues to be a big box office draw without any sign of decline. The film has already raked in an incredible sum of Rs 668 crore in India as reported by Sacnilk.com. As a result of this astonishing performance, Dhurandhar has seized a spot among the 10 most-grossing films in Indian history. The film's popularity and excitement have not waned over the time. Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar. Along with Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor also appear in important roles.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23

Sources say that Dhurandhar's revenue for the third week was Rs 172 crore. During the 22nd day of its run, the movie was able to pull in about Rs 15 crore, day 23 saw about Rs 20.50 crore coming in, according to early reports. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 668 crore, thereby making it one of the biggest hits of the year 2025.

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar beats Kalki 2898 AD

On Saturday, the film recorded a Hindi occupancy of 37.21%, which is considered strong even in its third week. Significantly, Dhurandhar has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Kalki 2898 AD, which earned Rs 646.31 crore in India. With this achievement, Dhurandhar has created new history at the box office.

What is the story of Dhurandhar?

It tells a story from intelligence agencies, and the world of mafia. The film features major events such as the Kandahar plane hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks as its backdrop. The film was released in theaters on December 5th.

When will Dhurandhar 2 be released?

Now, audiences are eagerly awaiting Dhurandhar 2. The makers have announced that the sequel will be released in theaters on March 19, 2026. The film will be released on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The makers have high expectations for Dhurandhar 2, which will have a pan-India and global release.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more