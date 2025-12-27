Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller earns Rs...; can BEAT Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, SRK’s Pathaan only if…

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, is breaking all previous box office records, making history. This movie has so far collected over Rs 1000 crores net worldwide.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23: The action-thriller movie Dhurandhar, which was directed by Aditya Dhar and featured Ranveer Singh, has shattered previous box office records and thus history is made. This particular movie has already earned more than Rs 1000 crore net globally and is now a part of the group which comprises the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The Christmas period was very favorable for the film's performance, and even on the 22nd day of its release, the film was still making Rs 15 crore at the box office. Projections are that it will soon break the records of both Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD as per trade reports. On the 23rd day, 4th Saturday, as per Sacnilk, the movie by 10 am collected Rs 2.23 crore.

Dhurandhar new box office record

Dhurandhar has now become the ninth Indian film and the fourth Bollywood film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. Notably, it is the only Bollywood film on this list that does not feature a Khan star in the lead role. The film has maintained a strong hold at the domestic box office and continues to receive immense love from the audience.

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar set to break multiple records

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 649.73 crore net. With this, it has also broken the domestic record of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which earned Rs 640 crore net. The film is also progressing rapidly at the global box office and is expected to surpass the total earnings of Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1042 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 1056 crore) by Sunday.

Dhurandhar Vs Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

On the other hand, several recently released films have seen a significant drop in earnings. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri only managed to earn Rs 5 crore on its second day, and its total earnings so far stand at Rs 12.75 crore. This clearly indicates that Dhurandhar currently dominates the box office and is being preferred by audiences over other films.

What is the story of Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar narrates the tale of Hamza (Ranveer Singh), a bold and courageous Indian spy who goes undercover to expose a network of terrorists and criminals in Karachi. Alongside the lead, a notable ensemble cast is present, consisting of Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. The triumph of Dhurandhar has led to the announcement of a sequel, Dhurandhar 2, which is planned to come out on March 19, 2026. Excitement for the sequel is already quite high among the viewers.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more