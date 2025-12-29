Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Why Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer still holding STRONG?

Dhurandhar narrates the tale of Hamza (Ranveer Singh), a bold and courageous Indian spy who goes undercover to expose a network of terrorists and criminals in Karachi. Alongside the lead, a notable ensemble cast is present, consisting of Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Dhurandhar's box office performance on Day 24 is still turning heads quietly at a time when most films vanish quickly. The film does not fuel big daily numbers any longer, but its constant presence in theatres points to a stronger aspect—audience trust. It is the fourth week of Dhurandhar, and it is still showing in select multiplexes and single screens. In today's box office climate, being able to hold on for more than three weeks is akin to a win, particularly when new releases are fighting for screen space. Here's a look at how the film performed in its 4th week.

In its third week, Dhurandhar reportedly made ₹172 crore. According to early estimates in India, the movie made ₹15 crore on day 22, ₹20.50 crore on day 23, and ₹22.25 crore nett on day 24. It has earned ₹690.25 crore so far. Dhurandhar had an overall 46.58% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the movie has exceeded the Hindi nett of Pushpa: The Rule, which was ₹812.14 crore. Dhurandhar establishes itself as one of 2025's biggest blockbusters with its unprecedented run. Dhurandhar is among the top ten highest-grossing Indian films ever.

What’s keeping Dhurandhar going at the box office?

Trade observers believe that the answer is found in word of mouth. The film is still being recommended by the viewers, which is bringing in the audience who missed it during the opening week. This slow revelation is resulting in a longer life for Dhurandhar in the theatres. Rather than a big rise on the first day and a fall afterwards, Dhurandhar has chosen a slow-burn path. The Day 24 box office trend of Dhurandhar reflects a consistent approach instead of a hyped one, which very often leads to a better long-term view.

Audience connect over opening hype

The movie is still being talked about due to the social media discussions, reactions after the theatre, and even the short clips. This natural hype has been more successful than strong promotions, especially now that the film has gone deeper into its showing.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar narrates the tale of Hamza (Ranveer Singh), a bold and courageous Indian spy who goes undercover to expose a network of terrorists and criminals in Karachi. Alongside the lead, a notable ensemble cast is present, consisting of Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. The triumph of Dhurandhar has led to the announcement of a sequel, Dhurandhar 2, which is planned to come out on March 19, 2026. Excitement for the sequel is already quite high among the viewers.

