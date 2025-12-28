Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer SMASHES records, DETHRONES Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Deol's…

Dhurandhar has been constantly breaking new records at the box office. Even in the fourth week, it surprised everyone with its solid performance at the box office.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is continuously setting new records at the box office. Even when it seemed the film's momentum would slow down in its fourth week, Dhurandhar surprised everyone with its strong performance at the box office. On the 24th day, Sunday by 10 am, the film earned Rs 3.01 crore according to initial estimates by Sacnilk, bringing the total collection to Rs 671.01 crore. The overall occupancy for the Hindi version of the film on Sunday was recorded at 26.31 percent. This figure is expected to increase with the evening and night shows. In terms of box office collection, Dhurandhar has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646.31 crore).

Dhurandhar dethrones Gadar 2 and Chhaava

On its 23rd day, the fourth Saturday, this spy thriller made history by surpassing all major spy universe films. On the fourth Saturday, Ranveer Singh's film even knocked Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 out of the top 10 ticket sales list. While Gadar 2 sold 1.11 lakh tickets on BookMyShow (BMS) on its fourth Saturday, Dhurandhar performed significantly better. According to the figures, Ranveer Singh's film registered approximately 139 percent more ticket sales than Gadar 2, which is considered a major achievement.

TRENDING NOW

On the 23rd day, December 27 (Saturday), Dhurandhar sold a total of 3.21 lakh tickets on BMS. With this figure, the film also surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which had been holding the top spot until now. Chhaava had sold 3.09 lakh tickets on its fourth Saturday. Thus, Dhurandhar has now become the number one film in terms of ticket sales on its fourth Saturday.

Top 10 Indian films with highest ticket sales

If we talk about the top films on the fourth Saturday, Dhurandhar is at the top of the list. It is followed by Chhaava, Pushpa 2, Jawan, Kantara Chapter 1, Stree 2, Mahavatar Narasimha, Kalki 2898 AD, Manjummel Boys, and Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. Surpassing all these big films demonstrates Dhurandhar's immense popularity.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more