Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: How did Ranveer Singh's film STAND against other 2025 blockbusters?

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar's next target is to surpass the total earnings of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan (Rs 1,160 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore), and SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 1,230 crore).

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: After 25 days in the cinema, Dhurandhar has reached a point where only a few movies can still be talked about. The usual big movies stop getting noticed after the fourth week; however, Dhurandhar is still showing strong figures, which makes it different from the other blockbusters of 2025. As per Sacnilk's report, Dhurandhar's Day 25 collection was about ₹10.75 crore; thus domestic net collection has gone up to ₹701.25 crore in total. The number may look disappointing in comparison to its first week's heights, but the experts from the trade believe that this is exactly the point where the film's true victory lies.

A rare fourth-week hold

Historically, the films with even the highest openings see their collections fall drastically towards the end of Day 25 to the ₹20–30 lakh range. This is mainly because of a reduction in the number of screenings, the audience's fatigue during weekdays, and the new releases taking over. However, in comparison, the case of Dhurandhar still getting over half a crore in collections in its fourth week marks its being a very rare movie with such a long box office run.

TRENDING NOW

When put under comparison with other significant releases of 2025, Dhurandhar turns out to be a clear anomaly. Several big films that had strong openings in the early part of the year had either turned into negligible daily earnings by the end of their fourth week or had gone out of the prime show timings entirely. On the contrary, Dhurandhar is still getting good show counts in both multiplexes and mass circuits.

Longevity over hype

Trade analysts say that the reports of the opening weekends bring out the brightest side of movies; however, it is the continued attendance that really counts as a blockbuster. It seems that Dhurandhar has uncovered that formula. Good reviews, high repeat value, and good audience interaction have made sure that the movie is still the most favoured option even after four weeks.

In addition, the movie's long run has been helped by the absence of a directly competing movie that is aimed at the same audience. As a result, Dhurandhar has not only been able to maintain its box office position but has also been on the trajectory of reaching a historic milestone slowly but surely.

Will Dhurandhar be able to beat Jawaan and KGF: Chapter 2?

The film's next target is to surpass the total earnings of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan (Rs 1,160 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore), and SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 1,230 crore). However, top-grossing films like Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2, which have grossed over Rs 1700 crore, are proving difficult for Dhurandhar to surpass.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more