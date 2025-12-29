Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer SMASHES old records, beats SRK and Prabhas’..., crosses Rs…

Ranveer Singh-starrer has created a stir in theaters worldwide. On the fourth Sunday of its release, Dhurandhar crossed the Rs 1050 crore mark at the global box office.

Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar continues to create new history at the box office. Ranveer Singh-starrer has created a stir in theaters worldwide. On December 28th, the fourth Sunday of its release, Dhurandhar crossed the Rs 1050 crore mark at the global box office. With this, the film surpassed several major blockbusters and secured the seventh position in the list of highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The film's pace clearly shows that audiences' love remains undiminished, and new records are being set every week.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25

Dhurandhar already achieved record-breaking earnings in its second and third weeks, but its dominance continued in the fourth week as well. Until now, no Indian film had grossed more than Rs 30 crore in its fourth weekend. But Dhurandhar shattered this old record. The film earned a total of Rs 62 crore between the 22nd and 24th days. According to preliminary reports from sacnilk, the film had already earned Rs 1.54 crore by 10 a.m. on the 25th day. This brings the film's domestic net earnings to Rs 692.04 crore

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar is expected to cross the Rs 700 crore mark in India soon

If things continue at this pace, the film could achieve this milestone by Monday or Tuesday. If this happens, Dhurandhar will become the second Hindi film to achieve this record. Previously, only the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2 had grossed over Rs 700 crore. This achievement will place the film in an exclusive club and rank it among the biggest films of Ranveer Singh's career.

Dhurandhar beats Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD

In 24 days, Dhurandhar's total worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,064 crore. It has surpassed Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1,042 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan (Rs 1,055 crore). This is considered a significant achievement, as both films were also superhits and record-breaking.

Will Dhurandhar be able to beat Jawaan and KGF: Chapter 2?

The film's next target is to surpass the total earnings of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan (Rs 1,160 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore), and SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 1,230 crore). However, top-grossing films like Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2, which have grossed over Rs 1700 crore, are proving difficult for Dhurandhar to surpass.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more