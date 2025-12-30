Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's film is a BLOCKBUSTER, global earnings CROSSES Rs...

Dhurandhar's strong word-of-mouth has retained receipts well into its fourth week, and audiences have continued to return to theatres. Here's a look at its day 26 box office collection.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Aditya Dhar's action-spy thriller Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon, and more, has been a box office success. The movie, which debuted on December 5, 2025, has already spent 26 days in theatres and is still breaking records. What began as a successful premiere has developed into one of 2025's biggest box office successes. The movie's strong word-of-mouth has retained receipts well into its fourth week, and audiences have continued to return to theatres.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 26

Dhurandhar is being hailed as the highest-grossing Hindi movie in the country as of day 26. Strong daily earnings let it surpass other significant releases of 2025. Sacnilk reports that on its 26th day, Dhurandhar made about Rs 1.14 crore (early estimates) India net for all languages. With a total India net of almost Rs 702.14 crore, Dhurandhar remains at the top of the domestic rankings for the entire year.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

Few Indian movies reach this milestone, but Dhurandhar has already made over Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide. The movie has joined the 1000 Crore club, according to early indications that the global total exceeded Rs 1100 Crore by day 24.

Dhurandhar is a global commercial smash as well as a local hit, as evidenced by trade estimates that the worldwide total was well over Rs 1100 crore at the end of its fourth week (just before day 26).

Dhurandhar climbs many all-time charts

In recent years, Dhurandhar has accomplished something uncommon. In addition to topping this year's box office, its lifetime totals surpass those of other well-known Bollywood productions. Comparing this movie to major releases like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2, and Ikkis reveals that it has climbed numerous all-time charts, demonstrating that big domestic films can still succeed internationally with the correct plot, execution, outstanding cast performance, and audience connection.

