Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Will Ranveer Singh's film BEAT RRR and KGF Chapter 2 soon?

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is not falling to a single-digit collection even in its fourth week. The movie made more money on Tuesday than it did on Monday.Aditya Dhar's espionage movie made ₹11.25 crore on Tuesday, according to Sacnilk.com (early estimates). It reported an expectedly lower Monday at ₹10.5 crore following another outstanding Saturday (₹20 crore) and Sunday (₹22.5 crore). The ultimate India nett amount, including Tuesday's haul, is now ₹712.25 crore.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

The movie is also doing quite well abroad. The movie had made ₹1081 crore globally by Monday, day 25. Dhurandhar became the seventh highest-grossing Indian movie ever during the weekend, surpassing Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD.

The sixth position, presently occupied by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which earned ₹1160 crore in 2023, is its next goal. If its speed continues, Dhurandhar might reach this milestone by Friday or Saturday. The fifth weekend push will determine whether Aditya Dhar's film will surpass KGF Chapter 2 (₹1215 crore) and RRR (₹1230 crore).

More about Dhurandhar

The film, which was produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar under the banner of B62 Studios in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, centres on an underworld saga that follows a network of operatives, informants, and criminals whose lives intersect while navigating espionage, betrayals, and covert operations.

The second instalment of the movie, which is scheduled to open in theatres on March 19, has also been revealed by the producers.

