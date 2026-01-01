Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 27: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer ends 2025 with HIGH records, beats lifetime earning of…, crosses Rs…

Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, was the movie that brought in remarkable revenue and thus closed the year 2025 on a high note. The action-spy thriller that was helmed by Aditya Dhar is still raking in great money at the box office.

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar closed the year 2025 with outstanding revenue. The action-spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar is still doing fantastic business in theaters. The film, released on December 5, not only captivated the viewers but also broke many big box office records. The movie is still very popular in its fourth week. On the last day of 2025, a huge crowd of viewers was seen in theaters. This directly benefited Dhurandhar, and the film added another significant amount to its total collection. With this spectacular performance, the film has further solidified its position among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 27

Sacnilk's report indicates that Dhurandhar's 27th day saw the movie making Rs 10.5 crore, which is the fourth Wednesday. The amount has gone down a bit compared to the last days; however, still, it is still considered super awesome. The most remarkable thing is that the film has been making double-digit money for three weeks, which is a great honor for any film.

Dhurandhar Box Office Daywise Collection

Dhurandhar's box office collection in the country has now gone up to Rs 722.75 crores after 27 days. The film's first-week earnings were Rs 207.25 crores, second-week Rs 253.25 crores, and third-week Rs 172 crores. Thanks to this strong performance, the film has outstripped the lifetime collections of quite a number of great films like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Stree 2, Chhaava, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Will Dhurandhar be able to surpass RRR?

Dhurandhar is now aiming for the domestic collection record of RRR, which is at Rs 782.2 crores. If the film continues at the present rate, it is believed that this landmark will not remain for long. However, the film has still earned a place in the Rs 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office.

What is the story of Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar is based on the Indian spy Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh. He infiltrates the gang of Rahman Dacoit in the Lyari area of Pakistan to gather crucial information for RAW. Actors like Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt play important roles. Following the film's tremendous success, a sequel has been announced, which will be released on March 19, 2026, and will face a box office clash with Yash's Toxic.

