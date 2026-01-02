Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh-Aksahye Khanna starrer is UNSTOPPABLE, clocks double digit for…, BEATS Ikkis by…

Dhurandhar continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office. This action spy thriller - directed by Aditya Dhar - features Ranveer Singh as the protagonist and is successfully beating the usual box office trends.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Even almost a month after its release, Dhurandhar continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office. This action-spy thriller film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is defying traditional box office trends. The film has earned a net collection of Rs 739.82 crore in India in just 28 days for its Hindi version. On the 28th day, the film collected Rs 15.75 crore, a significant achievement in itself. Regarding occupancy, Dhurandhar had an overall 35.43% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday. In the morning show, the film has an occupancy of 14.31%. It had 48.54% in the afternoon show, 49.11% in the evening show, and 29.75% in the night show.

What is the biggest strength of Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar's biggest strength is not just its total earnings, but its consistency. The film has earned over Rs 10 crore (double digits) every single day since its release. Maintaining this for 28 consecutive days is a rare feat in Hindi cinema. The massive crowds in theaters, even in the fourth week, clearly indicate that the film's hold on the audience remains strong.

Ikkis box office collection day 1

On the other hand, the film Ikkis received a decent response on its opening day, but in terms of earnings, it lagged far behind Dhurandhar. According to reports, Ikkis collected approximately Rs 7 crore on its first day, which is almost half of Dhurandhar's collection. On Thursday, January 1, 2026, the Hindi occupancy for Ikkis was recorded at 31.94%.

Dhurandhar's weekly box office collection

Looking at Dhurandhar's weekly earnings, the film earned Rs 207.25 crore in the first week, Rs 253.25 crore in the second week, and Rs 172 crore in the third week. In the fourth week (days 22 to 28), the film also collected a remarkable Rs 106.57 crore. Thus, the film's total net collection in India for the Hindi version has reached Rs 739.82 crore.

Dhurandhar's worldwide box office collection

Besides India, Dhurandhar also performed exceptionally well internationally. Including overseas collections, the film has grossed over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide, making it the biggest global Hindi film of 2025. Released on December 5th, the film is the first installment of a two-part franchise. The story is based on an Indian intelligence mission, depicting a ten-year journey of an undercover agent amidst the crime and politics of Karachi. The second part is scheduled for release in theaters on March 19, 2026.

