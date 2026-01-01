Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer begins 2026 with BANGER, earns Rs…, OUTSHINES Ikkis by…

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is doing exceptionally well at the box office. In the new year too, the film has impressed audiences with impressive box office earnings.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is doing exceptionally well at the box office. On the 27th day of the release of the film, the pace of the film's earnings has not stopped. The film has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. With this, it has left behind many big hits like Chhaava, Pathaan, and Stree 2. Dhurandhar has now become the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 27

On its fourth Wednesday, the film collected Rs 10.5 crore in India, taking its domestic collection to Rs 766.90 crore. According to the report of Sacnilk, this film is the first such Indian film that is not multilingual to join the 1000 crore club. The film is expected to cross the Rs 1100 crore mark soon. Based on these figures, Dhurandhar has left behind films like Jawan and Pushpa 2, which were released in many languages.

What are the new records of Dhurandhar?

If all the languages and versions are taken together, Dhurandhar has become the seventh-highest-grossing film of India at the moment. On Day 28, the film collected Rs. 5.12 crore, taking its total domestic collection to Rs. 728.37 crore. On Thursday, January 1, 2026, the film's Hindi occupancy was 14.31 percent. Even after so many days, the presence of the audience in the theaters shows that the grip of the film is still strong.

Dhurandhar Vs Ikkis box office collection

Currently, Dhurandhar is not facing as many challenges at the box office as other films. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's recently released romantic film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, failed to impress the audience. Dharmendra’s last film, Ikkis, is released in theatres today, but it seems to give no competition to Dhurandhar. Ikkis earned Rs 1.71 crore at the box office.

