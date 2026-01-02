Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: How does Ranveer Singh starrer compare to its early run as film shows...

Day 29 numbers might seem modest if compared to the first 7-10 days, but this kind of comparison is normal for any theatrical release. The critical point is that Dhurandhar has changed from an opening-driven performer to a film relying on longevity.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Dhurandhar continues on its path through the box office a month after its release in theatres. Its performance at this stage is making it hard to differentiate from the film's early momentum. Although the film does not attract as many viewers as during the opening days, Day 29 shows a consistency that is rarely seen among films after the four-week mark. Dhurandhar's first phase of the release attracted a lot of curiosity, a full house during the first shows, and good reviews, which created the film's positive image and thus good revenue in the first week. At first, the business was mainly due to front-loaded sales, particularly during the opening weekend when people were keen to watch the film in theatres.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 29

On the other hand, the story told by the day 29 collection is different but equally significant. On its 4th Friday, the Ranveer Singh starrer minted Rs 1.78 crore (early estimates), according to Sacnilk. This brings the net India collection to Rs 740.78 crore.

TRENDING NOW

It was quite obvious that the daily earnings had decreased when compared to the opening week, but at the same time, the film managed to dodge the steep drop. One of the factors that trade analysts pay attention to in evaluating the sixth week is that the steady audience flow indicates that the film is being accepted by the public, and it is not only the initial hype that is responsible for the turnout. The early phase has now replaced by a steady interest rather than excitement in the form of the current phase.

What worked in Dhurandhar’s favour ?

Select word-of-mouth at positive centres worked the best for Dhurandhar. It has been the case that the newer releases have come into the market, but still, the exhibitors are keeping the film running, which shows that they still see value in it.

Day 29 numbers might seem modest if compared to the first 7-10 days, but this kind of comparison is normal for any theatrical release. The critical point is that Dhurandhar has changed from an opening-driven performer to a film relying on longevity; something only a few titles can do in the current fast-paced release environment.

The film's overall box office outcome in its extended run will be judged not so much by the daily figures but by the cumulative performance. In this light, Day 29 strengthens the idea that Dhurandhar has found a respectable space for itself, being more powerful than many films that quickly dissipate after the opening bell.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more