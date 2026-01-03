Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh starrer is the ONLY Bollywood film to cross…; BEATS Allu Arjun and SRK’s…

Dhurandhar has continuously impressed the audience and marked double digit collection straight for 4 weeks. By the end of four weeks, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 739 crore net and Rs 886.8 crore gross in India.

According to Sacnilk's report, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar earned Rs 8.75 crore on its 29th day of release. This was the film's first single-digit earning in four weeks. With this, the film's total domestic collection has reached Rs 747.75 crore. On Friday, January 2, 2026, the total occupancy for the Hindi 2D version of the film was 17.30%. Morning shows saw 9.65% occupancy, afternoon shows 20.32%, and evening shows 21.93%. Despite this, the film's earnings remain stable, indicating its strong hold. Dhurandhar has created a new history at the end of its fourth week. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has performed exceptionally well at the box office, both domestically and internationally. Even on the fourth Thursday, the film's earnings surprised trade experts. Dhurandhar has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide. It has surpassed the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

New box office record of Dhurandhar

By the end of four weeks, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 739 crore net and Rs 886.8 crore gross in India. It has become the first and only Bollywood film to cross the Rs 700 crore mark in India. Trade analysts believe that the film might even cross the Rs 800 crore mark next week. Such a performance at the domestic box office is considered a major achievement for Hindi cinema.

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

After four weeks, Dhurandhar's worldwide gross earnings have reached Rs 1141 crore. With this, the film has become the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Only major films like Dangal, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Jawan are ahead of it. But the most remarkable aspect of Dhurandhar is that it is the only film in the top 10 that was not released in any other language. It was released only in Hindi.

What is unique about Dhurandhar at the box office?

While Dangal earned a large portion of its total revenue from China and Hong Kong, and Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 benefited from dubbed versions in different languages, Dhurandhar has achieved this record without any dubbed versions. According to trade reports, Jawan earned approximately Rs 80 crore extra from its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. Despite this, Dhurandhar has surpassed the Hindi collections of both Jawan and Pushpa 2, and is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more