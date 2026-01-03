Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer marks its FIRST single-digit earning after…, still BEATS Ikkis

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar was released in theaters on December 5. The film has been receiving a lot of love from the audience since its release. However, after 28 days, the film has marked its first single digit earning.

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar was released in theaters on December 5. The film has been receiving a lot of love from the audience since its release. The shows are running houseful in many theaters, and some audiences are also coming to watch the film again. With each passing day, the film is creating new records at the box office. Due to the brilliant performance, the film continued to earn big and for a long time was seen collecting in double digits. After a four-week theatrical run, Dhurandhar has collected a total of Rs 748.44 crore. With this, the film has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. It has also left behind big films like Jawaan, Pathan, Chhava, and Stree 2. Not only this, but Dhurandhar has also broken the record of the highest-grossing Hindi language film by surpassing the collection of Pushpa 2 (Hindi).

Dhurandhar marks its first single-digit earnings

However, now the pace of the film seems to be slowing down a bit. On the 29th day of its release, Dhurandhar earned in single digits for the first time. On the fifth Friday, that is January 3, the film did a business of Rs 8.75 crore, which is the lowest single-day collection ever. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this is the first time that the film's collection has dropped below Rs 10 crore.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 30

According to the report of Sacnilk, the film had earned Rs 0.69 crore by 10 am on the 30th day, which is the fifth Saturday. Now it will be interesting to see how many days the film will be able to stay in the theaters. The good thing is that the film's earnings are expected to increase again on weekends and non-working days. At the moment, Dhurandhar is not getting much tough competition from films like Ikkis and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Dhurandhar Vs Ikkis box office collection

On the other hand, according to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs. 3.50 crore on its second day, that is first Friday. The Hindi occupancy of the film on Friday was 14.72%. The total collection of 21 in two days has reached Rs 10.50 crore. Although the drop in earnings is a bit of a concern, trade experts expect the film's performance to improve over the weekend.

