Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer sees MASSIVE growth, earns Rs…, Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis STRUGGLES at…

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar continues its dominance at the box office in its fifth week. This action-spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar is consistently drawing audiences to theaters. Even on its 30th day of release, the film's earnings did not decline; instead, they saw an increase. Dhurandhar has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide, a significant record in itself. According to the latest report from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 11.75 crore on its fifth Saturday. With this, Dhurandhar's total box office collection has reached Rs 759.50 crore. The day before, the film had earned Rs 8.75 crore, which was the first time in four weeks that its earnings dropped to a single digit. However, with the weekend, the film returned to double-digit earnings, clearly indicating that the audience's enthusiasm remains strong.

Dhurandhar box office record

In terms of weekly earnings, Dhurandhar collected a net of Rs 207.25 crore in its first week. In the second week, the film's earnings accelerated further, reaching Rs 253.25 crore. In the third week, the film earned Rs 172 crore. By the end of the fourth week, the total collection was reported to be Rs 10.14 crore, which clearly shows the film's sustained hold at the box office.

Dhurandhar had set a remarkable record of earning more than Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office for 28 consecutive days. This streak was broken for only one day, and then the film made a strong comeback. Significantly, the new film released this week, Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, has not been able to stop Dhurandhar's momentum.

Ikkis box office collection

On the other hand, the film Ikkiis, released at the beginning of 2026, has received a decent response from the audience. According to Sacnilk's report, the film earned approximately Rs 4.65 crore on its third day, bringing its total collection to Rs 15.15 crore. On Saturday, January 3, 2026, the film's overall Hindi occupancy was 18.18%.

All about Dhurandhar

Besides Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Manav Gohil in important roles. The film's story revolves around an Indian spy who is sent to infiltrate a Baloch gang in the Lyari area of ​​Pakistan. Ranveer Singh plays the character of Hamza Ali Mazari alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, while Akshaye Khanna plays the gang leader, Rehman Dakait.

