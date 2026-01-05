Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Is Ranveer Singh's film still a profitable bet for theatres...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Now that the movie is on Day 31, exhibitors and viewers are raising the same significant question: Is Dhurandhar still generating profits for theatres, or has it naturally slowed down to the end of its run? Let's find out.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar, a film starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is truly exhibiting incredible stamina at the box office even after a full month in theatres. Now that the movie is on Day 31, trade analysts and viewers are raising the same significant question: Is Dhurandhar still generating profits for theatres, or has it naturally slowed down to the end of its run? According to initial trade estimates, on the 31st day, Dhurandhar's collection was around ₹12.75 crore, mainly due to the strong footfalls on Sunday. The everyday earnings have reduced a little when compared to the blockbuster opening weeks; however, it is still exhibiting good weekend spikes, which is an important sign of the audience's continuous interest.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 31

At the end of Day 31, the latest Sacnilk report stated that Dhurandhar's net collection in India is ₹772.25 crore, while its global box office collection is set to cross the ₹1,200 crore mark. This definitely puts the film among the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.

TRENDING NOW

Strong hold despite a month in theatres

Generally, the majority of movies lose a lot of their audience after the third or fourth week. Yet, Dhurandhar has broken this pattern because of: Good word of mouth, particularly for its action scenes and cast; viewers coming back, mainly in city areas and new releases having a small impact on it, hence keeping the film in the most important showtimes during weekends

As per the Sacnilk report, multiplexes are showing their evening and night shows always full, while single-screen cinemas still have a huge audience in the regions where the film is well remembered.

Is Dhurandhar still profitable for theatres?

Yes, from a trade perspective, the answer is still yes.

Exhibitor revenue shares are now better than during the first two weeks. If the operational costs are kept under control and the same number of people come in, Dhurandhar is still the safest and most profitable option for the cinema, especially on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The weekend's strong growth is covering even the reduced weekday collections.

Moreover, the contribution of premium formats like IMAX and recliner screens to incremental revenue is still the case, which is another factor that boosts theatre margins.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more