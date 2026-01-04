Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer witnesses 34% JUMP, can BEAT Pushpa 2 only if…

Ranveer Singh's movie Dhurandhar has already been out for 31 days, but still, the film's box office is not disturbed. Normally, after 30 days, the income of films is reduced to single digits, but Dhurandhar is almost always earning double digits.

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has now completed 31 days of release, but the film's box office is still intact. Usually, after a month, the films' earnings are reduced to single digits, but Dhurandhar is constantly earning around double digits. That is why this film is creating new records every day and now stands on the verge of registering its name among the biggest films of Bollywood. If we talk about the earnings so far, Dhurandhar did a great business of Rs 218 crore in the first week itself. In the second week, the film picked up pace and collected Rs 261.5 crore. Even in the third week, the enthusiasm of the audience did not diminish and the film made a business of Rs 189.3 crore. In its fourth week, the film collected Rs 115.70 crore. These figures clearly show that the film is getting tremendous support from every section of the audience.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 31

Talking about the daily collection, Dhurandhar had earned Rs 9.70 crore on the 29th day. On the 30th day, the film's earnings increased further and it reached Rs 11.75 crore. Now according to the initial report of Sacnilk, on the 31st day, the film has earned Rs 3.02 crore. With this, the total net collection of Dhurandhar in India has reached Rs 762.53 crore, which is a huge achievement in itself.

TRENDING NOW

Will Dhurandhar be able to beat Pushpa 2?

Now all eyes are on whether Dhurandhar will be able to break Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Pushpa 2 had a lifetime collection of Rs 812 crore at the Hindi box office and still holds the record. If we look at the current figures, Dhurandhar now has to earn just Rs 6.05 crore more to break this record. Given the current pace of the film, it is believed that this figure can be crossed very easily.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

Talking about the worldwide collection, Dhurandhar is doing great there too. Interestingly, the film was not released in the Gulf countries, despite this, its earnings have been tremendous. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-thriller has so far earned Rs 1167.25 crore worldwide. Ranveer Singh's powerful performance and the film's strong storyline have made it one of the biggest films of the year.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more