Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's film OUTSHINES Ikkis and TMMTMTTM, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32: Since the movie's December 5 theatrical premiere, Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking blitz. Now that it has been in theatres for a month, it has continued to dominate subsequent releases, including Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Agastya Nanda's Srirram Raghavan-directed Ikkis. On its fifth weekend, the Aditya Dhar-directed film starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan made even more history by earning almost Rs 33.25 crore on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The movie started its fifth Friday on a high note, earning Rs 8.75 crore, after earning an incredible Rs 106.5 crore at the end of its fourth week. Day 30, or the fifth Saturday, brought in Rs 11.75 crore. As of Sunday, the 31st day, the movie has earned Rs 12.75 crore. The movie began slowly on Monday, the 32nd day, and earned Rs 4.50 crore until the evening. Compared to Sunday's statistics, this represents a significant decline. Sacnilk states that the entire amount collected for Dhurandhar is currently Rs 776.75 crore.

Dhurandhar yet to break Pushpa 2's collection

Dhurandhar is on a successful run. The movie is now on a record-breaking streak, with Pushpa 2 being the only record remaining to be broken. The only other movie to accomplish so is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which made Rs 1234.1 crore net in India, of which Rs 812.14 crore came from the Hindi market.

Dhurandhar vs Ikkis vs TMMTMTTM

On the other side, Ikkis has generated Rs. 67 lakhs as of Monday afternoon, which is its fifth day. The film has grossed Rs. 20.82 crore so far. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has earned Rs 17 lakhs thus far on Monday, which is Day 12. The entire collection in India is now Rs. 32.22 crore.

