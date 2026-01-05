Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer SMASHES records, witnesses…, Agastya Nanda’s film Ikkis earns Rs….

Aditya Dhar's directorial spy thriller film Dhurandhar continues to break new records. A full month after its release, the film has crossed the Rs 1200 crore mark worldwide. Read on to know more.

Aditya Dhar's directorial spy thriller film Dhurandhar continues to break new records. A full month after its release, the film has crossed the Rs 1200 crore mark worldwide. This achievement has only been accomplished by five Indian films so far. With this, Dhurandhar has become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It has even surpassed Yash's superhit film KGF Chapter 2, which was considered one of the biggest blockbusters of its time.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32

Dhurandhar showed a good recovery at the domestic box office in its fifth weekend, earning over Rs 33 crore net in three days. In 32 days, the film's total domestic net collection has reached Rs 772.87 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 926.7 crore. According to Sacnilk's report, the film had earned Rs 0.62 crore by 12 PM on the 32nd day. On the 31st day, the film saw an 8.51% increase in earnings, raking in approximately Rs 12.75 crore.

Dhurandhar's worldwide box office collection

Dhurandhar's success continues in the overseas market as well. The film has earned $31 million from international markets so far and is expected to soon join the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films. Notably, Dhurandhar was not released in the Middle East due to a ban on the film there. This resulted in a loss of approximately $10 million in earnings. Despite this, the film's total worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 1207 crore, making it a historic success.

Dhurandhar Vs Ikkis Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, the film Ikkis is also performing decently at the box office. This film features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and veteran actor Dharmendra in key roles. By 12 PM on its fifth day of release, the film had earned Rs 0.17 crore. With this, the film's total collection has reached Rs 20.32 crore. Although it's not a massive hit like Dhurandhar, its performance is considered satisfactory for a film featuring new actors.

All about Dhurandhar

Speaking of Dhurandhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian agent who infiltrates a terrorist and gang network in Karachi. The film also features powerful actors like Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan in key roles. The film's story, action, and performances have received tremendous love from the audience. The makers have now announced a sequel to Dhurandhar, which will be released in March 2026.

