Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh starer to SURPASS RRR, KGF 2's global earnings soon?

Dhurandhar Movie: Over the course of its first 31 days at the box office, Dhurandhar has continuously performed admirably. The movie seems to be laying the groundwork for its much-awaited sequel, which promises to explore the notion of a "Naya Bharat," as announced by Ranveer Singh's character Hamza, even though box office receipts may now be slightly slowing. The second part of the movie is scheduled to be released on March 19, according to the makers.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 33

Dhurandhar made Rs 781.75 crore in India after 33 days in theatres. In India, RRR made Rs 782.2 crore throughout its run. To exceed that threshold, Dhurandhar must make more than Rs 1.2 crore. Following Pushpa 2 (Rs 1234.1 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 1030.42 crore), and KGF 2 (Rs 859.7 crore), Dhurandhar will be the fourth biggest domestic grosser ever. The only movie on this list that has only been distributed in one language is Dhurandhar. Each of the aforementioned movies was released throughout India in many languages.

Dhurandhar to beat RRR, KGF2's global collection?

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has now made Rs 1214.4 crore worldwide. The movie is expected to soon exceed RRR (Rs 1230 crore) and KGF 2 (Rs 1215 crore).

Ranveer sustained bruises during...

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, actor Naveen Kaushik discussed the car's climax action sequence and mentioned that Ranveer sustained a few bruises. "Ranveer got a few bruises when we were shooting the climax car action sequence but he never took offence. He told us that you do it well, and he also taught me how to do such action sequences so there is tension in the arm but the hamd stays free so it looks like you are putting in all your strength but the other actor doesn’t get injured. I could see that he was in a bit of pain but he was also teaching me at the same time. He never got offended,” he shared.

