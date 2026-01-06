Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Can Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer BEAT Pushpa 2's global earnings? Film earns Rs...

Dhurandhar's triumph at the global box office is a major highlight of the film. When the figures from the domestic and overseas markets are put together, the movie has accumulated a whopping Rs 1240 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, is still experiencing a wonderful adventure at the theatres on its 33rd day, after its release on December 5, 2025. No doubt, the film has been playing in theatres for a long time, but it is still attracting a very good response and creating a lot of noise in India and abroad. The viewers have kept talking about the spy thriller through its fifth week, and it has become one of the biggest hits in recent years. Let's have a look at its box office receipts day 33 and also analyse if the movie can beat Allu Arjun's pan-India hit Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 33

The movie Dhurandhar is still consistently performing at the box office on its 33rd day, with the early estimate of earnings being ₹1.13 crore. This takes the total net collection in India to ₹778.13 crore.

On the film's day 32 (January 5, 2026), there was a very tiny dip in the number of viewers, but the movie still managed to earn almost ₹777.46 crore in India as per rough calculations. Though there are new releases that are in competition with it, the good word-of-mouth and constant viewings are the factors that keep the film buzzing.

Can Dhurandhar beat Pushpa 2's global collection?

Dhurandhar's triumph at the global box office is a major highlight of the film. When the figures from the domestic and overseas markets are put together, the movie has accumulated a whopping Rs 1240 crore worldwide. Now it is a few numbers behind Allu Arjun's superhit movie Pushpa 2: The Rise, which collected a huge Rs ₹ 1742.1 crore.

Sharing about Dhurandhar’s worldwide collection update, JioStudios shared a post with caption, “Marking a month of unprecedented dominance ?? Book your tickets. (Link in bio) #Dhurandhar Making Records Worldwide.”

The film has made a huge net box office total of over Rs 750 crore (approximately) in India alone, demonstrating strong support from local viewers even after weeks in theatres. Despite some areas where the movie was not distributed or was subject to limitations, the international market has also made a substantial contribution.

