Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34: Ranveer Singh starrer hits another milestone, BEATS RRR's domestic earnings by Rs...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar has climbed another mountain at the domestic box office. Aditya Dhar's film is currently the fourth-highest-grossing picture in India, surpassing SS Rajamouli's era-defining RRR. On Wednesday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer added to its domestic haul of ₹782.14 crore at the Indian box office. By the end of the day, Dhurandhar's domestic haul is likely to reach ₹786 crore net (₹943 crore gross). This surpasses RRR's ultimate domestic box office receipts of ₹782 crore.
Dhurandhar is presently ranked behind just three films: Pushpa 2 (₹1234 crore), Baahubali 2 (₹1030 crore), and KGF Chapter 2 (₹860 crore). According to Jio Studios, Dhurandhar has now grossed over ₹800 crore locally. The fact that no single-language film has ever made more than ₹650 crore makes Dhurandhar's achievement even more remarkable. Multilingual pan-Indian films have made up the top 5. For example, RRR's ₹782-crore haul comprised ₹58 crore in Tamil and ₹273 crore in Hindi. In recent years, dubbed versions have helped even major Hindi films. For example, the Tamil and Telugu versions of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan brought in a total of ₹58 crore. However, Dhurandhar accomplished an amazing achievement by making all of its money from the Hindi version alone.
The Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sunjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal starrer amassed ₹ 0.39 crore on its fifth Wednesday (early estimates from Sacnilk). This has taken the total domestic collection to Rs 782.14 crore. Dhurandhar had an overall 6.69% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, January 07, 2026.
Compared to its weekday performance in previous weeks, the movie's earnings for the last Monday and Tuesday of this week were just about ₹4 crore. By the conclusion of Day 33, Dhurandhar's total nett collection in India was ₹781.9 crore, barely missing the target of ₹800 crore.
Despite the decline, Dhurandhar still does better than other movies that are now playing in theatres, many of which are barely making ₹1 crore a day. Even if the pace has slowed, the movie's extended run has guaranteed its spot among India's biggest hits.
