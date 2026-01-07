Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34: Ranveer Singh starrer hits another milestone, BEATS RRR's domestic earnings by Rs...

Despite the decline, Dhurandhar still does better than other movies that are now playing in theatres, many of which are barely making 1 crore a day. Even if the pace has slowed, the movie's extended run has guaranteed its spot among India's biggest hits.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar has climbed another mountain at the domestic box office. Aditya Dhar's film is currently the fourth-highest-grossing picture in India, surpassing SS Rajamouli's era-defining RRR. On Wednesday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer added to its domestic haul of ₹782.14 crore at the Indian box office. By the end of the day, Dhurandhar's domestic haul is likely to reach ₹786 crore net (₹943 crore gross). This surpasses RRR's ultimate domestic box office receipts of ₹782 crore.

Dhurandhar becomes 4th highest grosser after...

Dhurandhar is presently ranked behind just three films: Pushpa 2 (₹1234 crore), Baahubali 2 (₹1030 crore), and KGF Chapter 2 (₹860 crore). According to Jio Studios, Dhurandhar has now grossed over ₹800 crore locally. The fact that no single-language film has ever made more than ₹650 crore makes Dhurandhar's achievement even more remarkable. Multilingual pan-Indian films have made up the top 5. For example, RRR's ₹782-crore haul comprised ₹58 crore in Tamil and ₹273 crore in Hindi. In recent years, dubbed versions have helped even major Hindi films. For example, the Tamil and Telugu versions of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan brought in a total of ₹58 crore. However, Dhurandhar accomplished an amazing achievement by making all of its money from the Hindi version alone.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 34

The Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sunjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal starrer amassed ₹ 0.39 crore on its fifth Wednesday (early estimates from Sacnilk). This has taken the total domestic collection to Rs 782.14 crore. Dhurandhar had an overall 6.69% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, January 07, 2026.

Compared to its weekday performance in previous weeks, the movie's earnings for the last Monday and Tuesday of this week were just about ₹4 crore. By the conclusion of Day 33, Dhurandhar's total nett collection in India was ₹781.9 crore, barely missing the target of ₹800 crore.

Despite the decline, Dhurandhar still does better than other movies that are now playing in theatres, many of which are barely making ₹1 crore a day. Even if the pace has slowed, the movie's extended run has guaranteed its spot among India's biggest hits.

