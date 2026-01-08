Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34: After RRR, Ranveer Singh movie set to BEAT KGF 2 domestic earnings

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: While Dhurandhar beat SS Rajamouli's RRR, now it is headed to beat Yash's KGF 2 which grossed Rs 859.7 crore in India. Aditya Dhar wrote, co-produced, and directed Dhurandhar. Shivkumar V. Panicker and Ojas Gautam also contributed to the screenplay.

Dhurandhar Movie: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, may have slowed after a month of release, but it has still surpassed RRR's lifetime earnings. Sacnilk reports that the film grossed over ₹786 crore net in India after 34 days of release. According to the trade website, Dhurandhar earned around ₹4.25 crore in India on Wednesday, bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹786 crore. The film has exceeded SS Rajamouli's RRR, which grossed ₹782.2 crore in India. Sukumar's Pushpa 2 earned ₹1234.1 crore, while Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Beginning grossed ₹1030.42 crore.

Dhurandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar earned ₹207.25 crore in the first week, ₹253.25 crore in the second, ₹172 crore in the third, and ₹106.5 crore in the fourth. After earning ₹8.75 crore on Friday, the movie had its first single-digit decline. Over the weekend, it grossed ₹11.75 crore and ₹12.75 crore. On Monday, collections fell to just ₹4.75 crore, and on Tuesday, they stayed the same.

Will Dhurandhar surpass KGF 2's collections soon?

While Dhurandhar beat SS Rajamouli's RRR, now it is headed to beat Yash's KGF 2 which grossed Rs 859.7 crore in India. Aditya Dhar wrote, co-produced, and directed Dhurandhar. Shivkumar V. Panicker and Ojas Gautam also contributed to the screenplay. Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar are producing it under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. In addition to Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Manav Gohil in supporting parts, it features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

In the first of the two-part series, Ranveer's Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, infiltrates a Baloch gang in Lyari, Pakistan, as part of an anti-terror operation. On March 19, Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres.

