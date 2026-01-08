ENG हिन्दी
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34: After RRR, Ranveer Singh movie set to BEAT KGF 2 domestic e...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34: After RRR, Ranveer Singh movie set to BEAT KGF 2 domestic earnings

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: While Dhurandhar beat SS Rajamouli's RRR, now it is headed to beat Yash's KGF 2 which grossed Rs 859.7 crore in India. Aditya Dhar wrote, co-produced, and directed Dhurandhar. Shivkumar V. Panicker and Ojas Gautam also contributed to the screenplay.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: January 8, 2026 10:57 AM IST

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34: After RRR, Ranveer Singh movie set to BEAT KGF 2 domestic earnings

Dhurandhar Movie: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, may have slowed after a month of release, but it has still surpassed RRR's lifetime earnings. Sacnilk reports that the film grossed over ₹786 crore net in India after 34 days of release. According to the trade website, Dhurandhar earned around ₹4.25 crore in India on Wednesday, bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹786 crore. The film has exceeded SS Rajamouli's RRR, which grossed ₹782.2 crore in India. Sukumar's Pushpa 2 earned ₹1234.1 crore, while Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Beginning grossed ₹1030.42 crore.

Dhurandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar earned ₹207.25 crore in the first week, ₹253.25 crore in the second, ₹172 crore in the third, and ₹106.5 crore in the fourth. After earning ₹8.75 crore on Friday, the movie had its first single-digit decline. Over the weekend, it grossed ₹11.75 crore and ₹12.75 crore. On Monday, collections fell to just ₹4.75 crore, and on Tuesday, they stayed the same.

TRENDING NOW

Will Dhurandhar surpass KGF 2's collections soon?

While Dhurandhar beat SS Rajamouli's RRR, now it is headed to beat Yash's KGF 2 which grossed Rs 859.7 crore in India. Aditya Dhar wrote, co-produced, and directed Dhurandhar. Shivkumar V. Panicker and Ojas Gautam also contributed to the screenplay. Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar are producing it under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. In addition to Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Manav Gohil in supporting parts, it features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

In the first of the two-part series, Ranveer's Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, infiltrates a Baloch gang in Lyari, Pakistan, as part of an anti-terror operation. On March 19, Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar Dhurandhar Box Office Dhurandhar Box Office Day 34 Dhurandhar Records Ranveer Singh