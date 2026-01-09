Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh starrer BEATS RRR global earnings, collects Rs...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: The global box office revenue of Dhurandhar has surpassed 1259 crore, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. It has surpassed the blockbuster RRR of SS Rajamouli that had a worldwide collection of 1,230 crore.

Dhurandhar Movie: Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, has still been performing well in the box office 35 days after its release. Released on December 5, the action-thriller has been performing well in India collecting box office records in terms of net receipts. Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi are the cast of the film.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 35

On the fifth Thursday, the 35th day, Dhurandhar made an approximate of ₹4.25 Cr in all languages in India. This takes the total collection to ₹790.25 crore in Indian box office. The total occupancy of the day in Hindi was 10.12. Occupancy in morning shows was 6.24% and in the afternoon and evening 11.60 and 12.51 respectively. The movie has remained on a small number of screens in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Jaipur and Bengaluru, but it is evident that the movie is dropping sharply in its fifth week.

Dhurandhar breaks RRR's global records

The global box office revenue of the movie has surpassed 1259 crore, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. It has surpassed the blockbuster RRR of SS Rajamouli that had a worldwide collection of ₹1,230 crore.

YRF congratulates Dhurandhar team

Yash Raj Films, meanwhile, commended Dhurandhar for being the highest-grossing movie in a single language. In a congratulatory post, the banner wrote, “DHURANDHAR is not a film… It’s a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time (In a Single language). As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar’s clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling, and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema. We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us a cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence.”

