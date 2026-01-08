Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh starrer SLOWS DOWN, but can still BEAT KGF 2 only if...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar started with a bang, going through major milestones in the first month of release. The film's continuous net collection in domestic markets has already surpassed the 750 Crore mark by day 30.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: The Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar is still performing well at the box office after more than a month of its premiere. Third week onwards, the movie contributed to the already colossal amount, proving that viewers in India have not lost interest in the fast-moving spy action thriller. Nonetheless, the movie has earned just about Rs 4 crore in the past two to three days as compared to the normal weekday receipts. Having said that, let us have a look at Dhurandhar's box office collection on day 35.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 35

As of right now, Dhurandhar has made about Rs 1.24 crore (early estimates) for day 35, according to the most recent data from box office tracker Sacnilk. After 35 days of release, Dhurandhar's estimated net worth in India is currently Rs 787.24 crore.

This is a significant figure, particularly for a movie that has been in theatres for more than five weeks. After the first several weeks, daily profits for movies usually decline, yet Dhurandhar has continued to make money.

Dhurandhar weekly box office

Dhurandhar started with a bang, going through major milestones in the first month of release. The film's continuous net collection in domestic markets has already surpassed the 750 Crore mark by day 30. The collection on Day 35 adds to this and the day to day figures are less than the first weeks but the cumulative number is very strong.

This is one of the indicators of a long-term performance of the movie which has not been lost despite new releases and ongoing struggle in the entertainment industry.

Dhurandhar vs KGF 2

Now that the film has surpassed the RRR's domestic collections, Dhurandhar is setting its eyes to break records of Yash's KGF 2 which earned approx. Rs 859.7 crore in India.

In part one of the two-part movie, Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a member of an anti-terror team, gets infiltrated into a Baloch gang in Lyari, Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19.

