Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer slips to LOWEST single day earning, collects Rs…; Prabhas' The Raja Saab makes Rs…

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has been making headlines for its impressive box office collection. However, the film made its lowest single-day earnings after running successfully for over a month.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar just keeps smashing box office records. It has been out for over a month now, and even though the numbers have started to dip a bit, the film hasn’t really slowed down. This nearly four-hour spy thriller, set in Pakistan, struck a real chord with audiences. According to Sacnilk.com, Dhurandhar pulled off a huge feat—earning in double digits for 28 days straight. That’s no small thing. Let’s talk numbers. In its first week, the film brought in a massive Rs 207.25 crore. Then in week two, it did even better, Rs 253.25 crore. The third week saw Rs 172 crore, and the fourth brought in Rs 106.5 crore. There was a slight drop each week, but the movie kept a tight grip on the box office.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 36

And just when people thought it might slow down, Dhurandhar pulled in Rs 51.25 crore in its fifth week. On day 36, it still managed Rs 3.5 crore nett in India, pushing the domestic tally to Rs 793.75 crore. As for audience turnout, the Hindi version had an average occupancy of 15.25 percent on Friday—7.97 percent in the morning, 16.7 percent in the afternoon, 17.41 percent in the evening, and 18.93 percent at night.

Right now, Dhurandhar faces stiff competition from Prabhas’s The Raja Saab. On day one, Ranveer’s film collected Rs 28 crore, but The Raja Saab outpaced it with Rs 45 crore. By the end of the day, The Raja Saab had reached Rs 54.15 crore. This rivalry at the box office has fans hooked.

Dhurandhar's worldwide box office collection

Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language. The filmmakers said that the movie has raked in Rs 840 crore in India alone, topping Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Hindi version), which made Rs 830 crore. Worldwide, the film has pulled in more than Rs 1,240 crore.

All about Dhurandhar

The cast is stacked—Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan all play major roles. Aditya Dhar directs weaving in real-life events like the Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 attacks for inspiration. Dhurandhar hit theaters on December 5, and the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is already set to release in five languages next year on March 19, lining up with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

