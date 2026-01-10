Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh starrer is UNSTOPPABLE, earns Rs…; can BEAT Stree 2 only if….

Dhurandhar has shown no signs of anywhere near surrending power at the box office in the sixth week. On the sixth Friday, amounts collected to somewhere in the Rs. 3.25 crore net range.

In its sixth week, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has not surrendered its power at the box office. The film on its sixth Friday brought in around Rs. 3.25 crore net. It is a decrease of about 17.65 percent when compared to the previous day, but still a good hold. The movie last week did very well on weekdays, and this week, along with Prabhas's big release, The Raja Saab, it has to compete really hard. All these factors still do not prevent Dhurandhar's continued success from being a sign of the latter's popularity.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 37

According to Sacnilk, at noon on the sixth Saturday (Day 37), the movie's revenue was already Rs 1.18 crore. Thus, the film's total earnings approximated Rs 794.93 crore. The Hindi audience share of the movie on Saturday was 15.30 percent, which is a very good percentage for a prolonged movie running. The day's figure was over Rs 790 crore earlier, so it is confirmed that Dhurandhar will soon become part of the Rs 800 crore club.

Will Dhurandhar be able to beat Stree 2?

In terms of sixth-week records, Dhurandhar is in second place. Stree 2 still holds the top spot, having earned Rs 4.50 crore in its sixth week. However, Stree 2 benefited significantly from discounted tickets on National Cinema Day. Despite this, Dhurandhar is set to create a new record in its sixth week. It is estimated that the film will earn more than Rs 20 crore this week, and possibly up to Rs 25 crore, while Stree 2's sixth-week collection was around Rs 17 crore. Upcoming holidays in various states may further benefit the film.

Dhurandhar Vs The Raja Saab advance booking

On January 9th, Prabhas's highly anticipated film The Raja Saab was released in theaters. Due to Prabhas's strong fan following in the Hindi belt, this film received a considerable number of screens and shows. This directly impacted Dhurandhar, and its show count was almost halved. Despite this, the spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar is maintaining its momentum. For its sixth Saturday, the film has already sold over 80,000 tickets in advance bookings, demonstrating its strong demand.

According to reports by Koimoi, The Raja Saab is being distributed in the Hindi market by AA Films. Renowned distributor Anil Thadani secured a significant number of shows for this pan-India film starring Prabhas. As a result, the number of shows for Dhurandhar’s show decreased from 8,779 in its fifth week to 4,621 in its sixth week, a drop of approximately 47.36 percent.

