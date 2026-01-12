Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna film makes HISTORY, crosses Rs…; can BEAT Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 only if...

Dhurandhar has been receiving great responses at the box office after its release on December 5, 2025. The spy thriller turned out to be one of the major hits in the Indian film industry.

Dhurandhar has been performing very well at the box office since its release on December 5, 2025. The spy thriller emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters within the Indian film industry in less than a month and it has continued to ride on its high road even up to date. Despite several other large releases that have threatened the movie in the course of its theatrical release, the movie has been in a position to stand off and attract large crowds. It has a compelling storyline, good performance, and its word of mouth has played a key role in making sure that the film is not out of relevance at the box office.

Is Dhurandhar facing tough competition with The Raja Saab?

This has thus far earned Dhurandhar over 1200 crore in the global economy making it to be one of the best grossing Indian movies ever. In a couple of weeks three admirable movies were distributed in the theaters, but none of them managed to impact the collections of Dhurandhar. Things slightly changed slightly with the opening of the theatres of the Telugu horror comedy The Raja Saab produced by Prabhas on January 9, 2026. New release has had minimal impact on the revenues of Dhurandhar especially in some regions but film has been doing very well overall.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 38

In a report provided by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar had collected 6.15 crores during its sixth Sunday and this was the 38th day of its theatrical performance. This has been able to bring the cumulative India net collection of the movie to Rs 805.65 crore. Its performance at the box office in different parts of the world is even higher since the movie is believed to have earned approximately Rs 1240 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar Vs Pushpa 2

Remarkably, now Dhurandhar is so close to establishing another big box office hit. The movie is poised to be the highest-grossing Indian film at the Hindi box office, income of Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule -Part 2. Inthe Hindi version, Pushpa 2 had achieved gross collections of 812.14 crore, according to Sacnilk. Dhurandhar is already present in the Indian market and has already passed the mark of Rs 805 crore and is expected to soon overtake Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar theatre occupancy

As far as occupancy of the theatre is concerned, Hindi had 31.79 percent occupancy at Dhurandhar on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The morning shows were occupied at 19.46% but the afternoon shows were better at 45.25%. Evening performances had 43.35%; however, night performances had decreased to 19.09%. Dhurandhar is a film that was directed by Aditya Dhar and it stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. The producers have already promised that the sequel of the film will be released in the cinemas on March 19, 2026.

