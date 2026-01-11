Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh’s spy movie is UNSTOPPABLE, earns this…; gives TOUGH competition to Allu Arjun’s…

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh starrer has been performing exceptionally well at the ticket windows. The film has been tough competition for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Know how much it has earned till now.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy action thriller movie continues its glorious run even after 38 days since release. Since it entered 5th weekdays, Dhurandhar has been earning in single-digit numbers. However, the film did not affect the overall performance as it hit the Rs 800 crore mark already in India itself. The worldwide collection is Rs 1247.50 crore in 37 days of release. Now, the movie is slowly marching towards Rs 850 crore in India and Rs 1300 crore globally. It would be interesting to see if Dhurandhar will cross that milestone anytime soon.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 38

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 1.52 crore on Day 38 (data collected by 12 pm). The movie has been giving tough competition to Pushpa 2, which earned Rs 2 crore on Day 38. The film had an overall 19.46 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday. The overseas collection of the movie is Rs 288.25 crore in 37 days of release.

Dhurandhar Budget

As per reports, Dhurandhar was made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 to 300 crore.

About Dhurandhar

The movie is based on an Indian spy on an undercover mission. He moves to Pakistan to share the plans made against the country. Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor R. Madhavan, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Akash Khurana in key roles. The spy action movie has been directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar. The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Dhurandhar faced box office clashes with Tere Ishk Mein, Ikkis, and The Raja Saab, but it outperformed all and became one of the highest-grossing movies in the Hindi film industry. The movie, which shattered many box office records, is expected to reach new heights as the film continues to rise higher at the ticket windows even after 37 days of release. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see the second part of Dhurandhar, which is slated to be released in theatres on March 19, 2026. Dhurandhar 2 will have tough competition with Yash’s Toxic: A fairytale for grown-ups, which is set to be released on the same day.

