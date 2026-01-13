Dhurandhar Box Office collection day 39: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller mints Rs...; to make its OTT debut on...

Despite being in its sixth week and almost at the conclusion of its theatrical run, Dhurandhar did well at the box office, according to the report. Over the weekend, the movie surpassed the Rs 800 crore nett barrier, extending its record as the highest-earning Bollywood film ever.

Dhurandhar Box Office collection day 39: Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar, which starred Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in the key parts, appeared to be slowing down at the box office. After another successful weekend, the movie, which was in its sixth week at the box office, saw its numbers plummet to an all-time low. On its 39th day, Dhurandhar made almost Rs 2.25 crore India net, according to reports on Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 39

Monday's box office receipts for the movie fell short of its sixth Friday total of Rs 3.5 crore. On Saturday and Sunday, however, the movie's earnings appeared to pick up speed, with Rs 5.75 crore and Rs 6.15 crore, respectively. As a result, the movie's predicted week six total is now Rs 17.65 crore.

Despite being in its sixth week and almost at the conclusion of its theatrical run, the movie did well at the box office, according to the report. Over the weekend, the movie surpassed the Rs 800 crore nett barrier, extending its record as the highest-earning Bollywood film ever and positioning it among the highest-earning movies in Indian cinema. Currently, the movie has earned Rs 807.90 crore in net Hindi revenue.

What is Dhurandhar's gross collection?

In the meantime, the movie's gross total earnings have reached an astounding Rs 969.25 crore, with an estimated Rs 289.35 crore coming from outside. As a result, the movie has now made an estimated Rs 1258.6 crore.

The movie is aiming for a global gross total of Rs 1300 crore, with an expected total of Rs 1296 crore. According to reports, the Indian portion of the aforementioned sum is around Rs 1011.73 crore, while the foreign portion is expected to be 284.10 crore.

Dhurandhar OTT release date

Fans are anticipating the movie's digital release at the time of this significant decline in footfall. The movie is reportedly scheduled for release online this month. According to OTTplay, Dhurandhar is anticipated to hit Netflix on January 30, 2026, following its theatrical run.

