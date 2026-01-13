Dhurandhar Box Office collection day 40: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's movie leaves all new releases behind, CROSSES Rs...

Fans are anticipating the movie's digital release at a time of this significant decline in footfall. The movie is reportedly scheduled for release online this month. According to OTTplay, Dhurandhar is anticipated to hit Netflix on January 30, 2026, following its theatrical run.

Dhurandhar Box Office collection day 40: Dhurandhar has turned the spy thriller into one of the major triumphs of Bollywood, dating back to the time when he was just a kid. The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh, was released in December 2025 and has been a record breaker ever since. Even after over five weeks in cinemas, it continues to draw in viewers and increase its massive total globally. Having said that, let's have a look at its box office collection on day 40 and how much it has collected globally.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 40

Dhurandhar's box office collection on day 40 remained consistent. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed around Rs 0.64 crore on day 40 (early estimates). Ranveer Singh's spy thriller has currently generated around Rs 808.64 crore in India's net collection (rough figure). The movie continues to do well in important international regions, bolstering its long-term box office performance. With sustained profits, Dhurandhar has cemented its position as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

Dhurandhar has collected over Rs 1,290 crore at the worldwide box office by day 40. Sharing about this achievement, JioStudios shared, “From India to the world, the impact of Dhurandhar remains invincible. ??Book your tickets. #Dhurandhar Ruling Cinemas Worldwide.”

According to reports, the film has made over Rs 800 crore in India alone, with over Rs 280 crore coming from outside markets. This steady success demonstrates how effectively the film has connected with moviegoers both in India and elsewhere.

Dhurandhar OTT release date

Fans are anticipating the movie's digital release at a time of this significant decline in footfall. The movie is reportedly scheduled for release online this month. According to OTTplay, Dhurandhar is anticipated to hit Netflix on January 30, 2026, following its theatrical run.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more