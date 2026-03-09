Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Despite blockbuster run, Ranveer Singh’s action spy-thriller FAILED to beat THESE films

Dhurandhar is one of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters and has broken many box office records. However, despite its blockbuster run, some achievements still remain in the name of other films. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar is considered to be one of the biggest films of Bollywood in recent years at the box office. The film has created many records in India and abroad. Ranveer Singh's performance in the film was much appreciated by the audience. However, despite such a huge success, it could not succeed in breaking some historical records. Records of some old and big films are still intact, especially in terms of ticket sales, which include footfalls and worldwide collections.

Dhurandhar failed to beat Sholay's record

In terms of ticket sales, Dhurandhar brought nearly 3,55 crore viewers to the theatres in India. This number is considered to be huge, but despite this, the film could not break the 50-year-old record. Released in 1975, Sholay sold over 150 million tickets, which is 15-18 crore in India. This record is still counted among the biggest records of Indian cinema. Similarly, films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Mughal-e-Azam, and Mother India also sold crores of tickets. Compared to these classic films, Dhurandhar's figure was left far behind.

Dhurandhar failed to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Compared to Footfalls, Dhurandhar also clashed with recent blockbusters. Especially Jawan's record was in the discussion. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and sold around 3.9 crore tickets in India. Despite Dhurandhar's large collection, it could not completely surpass the record in terms of footfalls.

Dhurandhar failed to beat the worldwide collection of THESE films

In terms of earnings, Dhurandhar did a business of about Rs 1200 crore worldwide. This figure is huge, and it surpassed many films. But despite this, the records of some big films remained intact. Dangal earned around Rs 2070 crore, while the worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was around Rs 1788 crore. Apart from this, films like Pushpa 2: The Rule and RRR also earned tremendous money at the global level. In comparison to these films, Dhurandhar could not achieve the top position.

Why were Dhurandhar's earnings affected?

Dhurandhar's earnings were also affected by some external factors. The film's release was restricted in some Middle Eastern countries due to the ban on the film. It is believed that this caused a potential loss of about Rs 90 crore to the film. Apart from this, the film also lagged in some early-day collection records. For example, films like Animal had recorded much faster earnings in the initial days. In this way, Dhurandhar created many records, but some historical achievements remain in the name of other films.

