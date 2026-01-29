Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh- Akshaye Khanna starrer BREAKS 25-year-old THIS record, becomes FIRST Bollywood film to…

Dhurandhar has been making waves at the box office since its release. Despite, the release of Sunny Deol's Border 2, Ranveer Singh's starrer continued to break records.

Dhurandhar has collected Rs 50 crore in the eighth week of its release. With this, the film has collected a total of Rs. 4.50 crore nett in the first five days. This is a huge achievement as it has broken a 25-year-old record, which was earlier set in the name of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Interestingly, this record has been broken at a time when Sunny Deol's Border 2 is the highest-grossing film at the box office.

Dhurandhar breaks the records of Sunny Deol’s Gadar

Although Gadar will remain the record holder in gross collections, net collections are generally considered the standard in the Hindi film industry. In such a situation, breaking such an old record is a big thing. Now Dhurandhar has almost all the weekly records till the eighth week, except for the first week. The first week is still with Jawan (Pushpa 2 is counted with the dubbed version). It seems a little difficult to make a record of the ninth week, as there is a possibility of the digital release of the film soon. Usually, films come on OTT after 8 weeks.

Dhurandhar box office collection

If we talk about the total earnings, then this Ranveer Singh starrer film has earned about Rs 784 crore so far. By the end of this week, this figure will reach around 785 crore. Since the theatrical collections are bound to fall after the digital release, it is believed that the total earnings of the film will stop between Rs 785 and 790 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 800 crore mark. The film has become the first Indian film to gross over Rs 700 crore at the box office.

Dhurandhar big achievement

Dhurandhar has also achieved a big achievement in terms of footfall, that is number of spectators. More than 3.50 crore people have watched the film in theatres so far. This feat was last achieved by Dangal. (The jawan had crossed this figure by mixing all the languages). At one point, it seemed that Dhurandhar might even break Dangal's record, but that didn't happen.

In today's situation, the box office has not been as strong as before, as it was in the 2010s. Big-budget films still do well, but the collections in small towns and many areas are not the same as before. However, big films now get a longer run because there is less competition. Despite all this, the footfall and collection of Dhurandhar show that the film has reached close to the level of popularity of Dangal.

