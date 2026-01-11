Dhurandhar Box Office Day 37: Ranveer Singh’s mega hit KNOCKS on Rs 800 crore door but ends its run just under…; action thriller affected by…

Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' has been ruling the box office for the last one month. The film's earnings have not stopped since its release. Read on to know more.

Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar has dominated the box office for the past one month. Post-release the film has been doing great, also it has not been affected by any other big film. The director of the film is Aditya Dhar. What is surprising is that the film did better in the second week than in the first. World over the film has collected over Rs 1200 crore to date, which also makes it the biggest film of the year.

What is the reason for Dhurandhar’s success?

The Dhurandhar performance in India was very good. A large factor in that was the holiday season from Christmas to New Year which saw great attendance. Many big films were released during this time, like Avatar: Fire and Ash, but still, the speed of Dhurandhar was not affected. Apart from this, films like Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, and Ikkis also came out on December 25 and January 1, but all of them had a very weak start. Dhurandhar got the benefit of this, and the audience kept coming to the theaters to watch it.

However, the film saw a slight drop in earnings when Prabhas's film The Raja Saab was released. Dhurandhar earned about Rs 3.5 crore on its 36th day, that is the sixth Friday, which was less than before. However, this fall is considered natural, as the holiday season had already come to a close and the film had already made significant progress. However, in comparison, films like Stree 2 got more profit on their sixth Friday only because of Cinema Day.

Dhurandhar to join Rs 800 crore club soon

Regarding the 37th day, which is Saturday, the film had earned approximately Rs. 5.75 crore by the evening. With this, the total domestic collection of Dhurandhar has reached Rs 799.50 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 800 crore mark on Saturday. If this happens, it will be a big achievement at the domestic box office. Trade experts believe that the film's earnings can increase further over the weekend, and it can also break many more records.

All about Dhurandhar 2

The Dhurandhar cast is also what makes the film a success. The film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles. Director Aditya Dhar has been inspired by real time incidents like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 terror attack. The film was out on December 5th and we also see in the works is Dhurandhar 2 which is also very much announced. The film will be out in five languages on March 19 which also happens to be the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi.

