Dhurandhar: Danish Pandor OPENS UP on working with Aditya Dhar, THANKS his fans for… [EXCLUSIVE]

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Danish Pandor talked about his experience working with Aditya Dhar. Read ahead to know more about it.

By directing the movie Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar has made quite an impact on the ticket windows. Ranveer Singh's movie is getting quite the love from the audience. This movie has even helped bring back the fame of actors such as Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. But at the same time, the acting of quite famous Bollywood actor Danish Pandor is also being recognized. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, Danish Pandor talked about his experience of working in Dhurandhar. He applauded Aditya Dhar’s working style, and talked about a particular incident from the sets of the film.

Danish Pandor on working with Aditya Dhar

Recently, while interacting with Bollywood Life, Danish Pandor talked about his experience of working with Aditya Dhar while shooting for Dhurandhar. He said that Aditya always worked closely with the entire cast on every single scene. While talking about the director, he said that Aditya gave complete freedom to all the actors regarding the shoot. He further added that Aditya always said that whenever any of them felt like doing something differently in their respective scenes, they should feel free to modify it the way they feel like. In case Aditya liked the changes, he would suggest changing the scene. This resulted in changes to many scenes. He further said that Aditya always told them to be connected to their character while doing whatever they feel like.

Danish Pandor references this scene

While discussing Dhurandhar, Danish Pandor spoke about one such situation where he improvised while being in front of the camera. Danish Pandor said that they had completely improvised the dialogue exchange that took place for the first time where Naeem’s body is laid in the hospital between him and Rehman. Danish Pandor added that they were so involved in the scene that they spoke whatever they wanted.

Danish Pandor thanks the audience on..

Danish Pandor also announced that he is celebrating his birthday today, on 22 December. On this special day, Danish Pandor was spotted thanking his fans. He stated that Dhurandhar has become a hit and the audiences are loving the film. Danish further added that the love he got from the audiences is the biggest birthday surprise for him. He also added that the audiences accepting his work means the world to him and that nothing can be bigger than this. He further added that "Inshallah, this love shall continue, and this is my prayer."

