Dhurandhar Day 15 VS Avatar 3 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s film SMASHES new release, races past…

The Indian box office witnessed one of the biggest clashes on December 19th between the highly anticipated Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash and Dhurandhar. Read on to know who won the box office battle.

Dhurandhar VS Avatar 3 Box Office Collection: The Indian box office witnessed one of the biggest clashes on December 19th. On this day, the highly anticipated Hollywood science-fiction action film Avatar: Fire and Ash was released, creating a buzz in theaters from the moment it premiered. On the other hand, the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, which had been ruling the hearts of audiences for the past 15 days, was also holding strong at the box office. The direct clash between the two films was nothing short of a major showdown for the audience. On one side was James Cameron's Hollywood mega-film, and on the other, Aditya Dhar's patriotic Bollywood spy thriller, which had already carved a niche for itself in Indian cinema.

Did Avatar 3 beat Dhurandhar on the first day of release?

According to initial figures from Sacnilk, by 2 PM, Avatar: Fire and Ash had earned approximately Rs 3.33 crore, while Dhurandhar had collected around Rs 2.98 crore by the same time. In the initial hours, it seemed that the Hollywood film would win the race. This trend continued for the next few hours, but by evening, the situation had completely changed.The audience's interest gradually shifted towards ‘Dhurandhar’, and the film made a strong comeback at the box office.Dhurandhar VS Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar smashes Avatar 3 at box office

By evening, Dhurandhar had overtaken Avatar: Fire and Ash. According to reports, Avatar 3 had earned approximately Rs 19.95 crore in India, while Dhurandhar's earnings had reached Rs 22.50 crore. As per the reports, Avatar 3 collected around Rs 19.95 crore in India and Dhurandhar's collection mounted to Rs 22.50 crore. What's more, even in its 15th day of release, Dhurandhar already outshined the film which was released in several Indian languages and English, purely on the strength of the Hindi-speaking audience.

Avatar: Fire and Ash overtakes the top 10 Hollywood opening films

But, it is also important to say that although Avatar: Fire and Ash was behind Dhurandhar on the opening day, it still managed to surpass the top 10 Hollywood opening films in India for this year and thus secured the number one spot. This means that Avatar could possibly have a big jump in revenues in the future days to come.Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is also rapidly approaching the Rs 500 crore club, which could make it one of the biggest films of Ranveer Singh's career.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is based on the Lyari area of ​​Pakistan, where Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy who infiltrates a terrorist network. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in important roles. This film is the first part of a two-part series, with the second part scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.

All about Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the story in the world of Pandora, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their lead roles. James Cameron's film attempts to provide audiences with a grand experience through stunning visuals, new characters, and an environmental message.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more