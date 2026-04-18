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Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar REVEALS how Vijay Ganguly changed his mind about Shararat song: 'Wasn't convinced'

When director Aditya Dhar started working on Dhurandhar, he wasn't convinced about adding a lip-sync dance number. Read further to know what or exactly who changed the Director's mind about the song.

By: Vaishnavi Tripathi  |  Published: April 18, 2026 4:57 PM IST

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar REVEALS how Vijay Ganguly changed his mind about Shararat song: 'Wasn't convinced'

When director Aditya Dhar started working on Dhurandhar, he wasn’t convinced about adding a lip-sync dance number. The idea just didn’t sit right with him at first. But then choreographer Vijay Ganguly stepped in and made all the difference.

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Aditya says he hesitated over the song “Shararat.” He worried that a lip-sync dance track might not fit the film’s flow. But Vijay kept things simple and just told him, “Let’s go for it, sir. It’ll be fun.” That was all it took Aditya and composer Shashwat got a shot of confidence, and suddenly, the song felt right.

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Now, “Shararat” is one of Aditya’s favorite scenes in the whole movie. He credits Vijay with bringing so much energy and emotion, not just to this song, but to everything he touches.

He’s been open about just how much he values working with Vijay. Sharing a few photos of them together, Aditya said it always feels easy to collaborate with him because Vijay gets music on a deeper level. It’s not just about the dance steps for him. He knows what the song’s supposed to feel like, and he knows how to put that feeling up on the screen.

Aditya’s convinced that Vijay thinks like a director, too, which made a huge difference. He thinks Vijay’s sensitivity to storytelling probably comes from growing up with a filmmaker father Anil Ganguly.

On set, Vijay was pure positive energy. Even on rough days, his enthusiasm lifted everyone up. Whether he was working on “Shararat,” “Didi,” or the high-octane “Fa9la (Flipperachi)” with Akshaye Khanna, Vijay always gave everything he had. Aditya says Vijay isn’t just an impressive choreographer, but a genuinely caring teammate who truly wanted the film to succeed.

And succeed it did. Dhurandhar became one of this year’s big hits. Ranveer Singh led a cast that amazed audiences, and people loved the perfect blend of action, music, and emotion. The soundtrack kept the movie buzzing long after release.Looking back, Aditya knows taking the risk with “Shararat” paid off. Sometimes you just need someone like Vijay to help you take that leap.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

A media student who likes to write on a variety of subjects, topics, and issues. You'll always find me having opinions about culture, cinema, and entertainment.
Tags Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2 Entertainment News Ranveer Singh Shararat Vijay Ganguly