Dhurandhar fact check: Ranveer Singh CALLS OUT trolls who MOCKED him for…

Dhurandhar is more than just an addition to the list of Ranveer Singh's successes at the box office. This movie signals the comeback of the actor when many questioned his career path and progress on social media networks. Aditya Dhar's entertainer is still minting money at the box office and continues with the massive crowds that prove the star potential of the actor. While the fans have been basking in the glory of the movie's success, Ranveer Singh is remaining tight-lipped about the whole experience. But in the midst of all this celebration, a screenshot of Ranveer Singh lashing out at his haters started circulating on social media.

What was the controversy about?

There was an Instagram Story that stated, "Real win isn't box office collection but it's when same people who degraded you for your unintentional behaviour 2 days prior to release and pretend to support you after few days of movie's success #Dhurandhar #Kantaramimicry. Lekin filhal, nazar aur sabar. Rab Raakha,” targeting those who had criticized him for his Kantara mimicry act a couple of days earlier, only to praise him now for his success in Dhurandhar.

Was it real?

Verification later confirmed the Instagram Story was a hoax. Ranveer Singh was not behind the sharing of the viral message. A picture was manipulated to make it look like the actor was sharing the viral message. Many fact-checker services and AI-powered tools for confirming the validity of content have confirmed that the image was manipulated, having stylistic elements that didn't seem to match the actual activities on social networks by the actor. There is no evidence to show the actor behaved in the way the viral message would suggest.

What was the original story?

What has transpired, however, is that Ranveer Singh’s very genuine reaction, so much so that it summed up his reaction to the success of Dhurandhar, was a very composed one, especially for someone as expressive as him. Sharing a very thoughtful message on his social media handle, Singh wrote, "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai... Lekin filhal... Nazar. aur sabr” What can be gleaned from this message is a reality about changes in fate with time, focusing on patience.

Before releasing Dhurandhar, Ranveer found himself in another controversy when he imitated a scene from Kantara, a movie directed by Rishab Shetty. This move generated public disapproval for disrespecting “daivas”. In light of these criticisms, a public apology came forth from Singh for offending religious feelings, despite having no ill intentions. This public apology received wide coverage in time for Dhurandhar’s release.

