Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan OPENS UP on online abuse, says 'I get rape threats everyday'

Ayesha Khan reveals she receives daily rape threats and faces constant rape threats online, calling for stricter action against digital abuse.

On social media, celebrities-especially female celebrities-are frequently the targets of trolling. Occasionally, trolls go too far and leave offensive remarks on celebrities' postings. Dhurandhar star Ayesha Khan recently disclosed that she receives rape threats on Instagram nearly daily in an interview with prominent journalist Barkha Dutt at We The Women Asia.

What did Ayesha Khan reveal?

While talking about trolls, Ayesha said, “I am almost every day sexualised for my body on Instagram. I wear a normal top; people have a problem. I wear skirts; people have a problem. I have to think before posting."

When she was asked if it impacts her, the actress said, "Yes, 100%! If I have to think before wearing something or wanting to post something, just because someone else is going to sexualise me, it's, of course, a very sad space to be in. I don't know, there's a very thin line I keep struggling, sometimes I am like 'I don't care, whatever it is, I am going to post', and sometimes I am like I am not in the mood to see any comments telling me whatever they would have done to me if they had a chance."

She added, "Because you are a potential rapist if you had the strength or you could do what you are saying, you would have done it. So it's very scary that these are actual human beings around us. These are not just comments, these are normal human beings. These are people who are telling you that they would have done things to you."

Ayesha Khan on online rape threats

When asked if she received rape threats online, Ayesha said, "Yes everyday, I can open my phone right now and show it to you, and it is so normal. Who is doing what for this? Nothing is being done; it's not like a very new problem that has just been introduced to us. It's been happening since ages. I so wish there was something strict for this."

Ayesha Khan work front

The TV show Balveer Returns marked the beginning of Ayesha's acting career. After that, she appeared in a few Telugu films before becoming well-known for her time on Bigg Boss 17. Ayesha appeared in three Hindi movies last year: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Jaat, and Dhurandhar (Shararat song). According to reports, she will next be seen with Akshay Kumar in Bhagam Bhag 2.

