Dhurandhar: Ishq Jalakar singer Shahzad Ali reviews the film, REVEALS whose movies he watches the most [EXCLUSIVE]

Director Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar has become a topic of discussion for people. From the story to acting to the songs, every aspect of the film is getting appreciation. The song “Ishq Jalakar: Karvaan” in the film is getting immense likes. A number of reels of this song are being watched on social media platforms. The song “Ishq Jalakar: Karvaan” from the film Dhurandhar of Ranveer Singh has been sung by Shahzad Ali, along with the two other singers. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood life, Shahzad Ali has talked about the Aditya Dhar directorial, talking about his experience working for the film. He has also shared the names of actors whose movies he enjoys.

Shahzad Ali talks about Dhurandhar

The male vocalist Shahzad Ali, who has rendered the song “Ishq Jalakar: Karvaan” from Dhurandhar even more beautiful with his heart-touching voice, talked about the opportunity he has availed himself of through the song. He said that after 18 years, he has been working in Mumbai, his work on Dhurandhar has given him much popularity. He thinks that if one works hard, then one day definitely gains recognition. While being asked if he has ever watched Dhurandhar, Shahzad Ali revealed that he has already seen Dhurandhar twice. But the reality is that he rarely watches any film. He told that he generally watches the films of Shah Rukh Khan and a few young actors.

Singers in Shahzad Ali’s playlist

Shahzad Ali added that singing for the movie Dhurandhar is an area of pride for him as there are many legendary singers who have contributed their voice to the movie. When asked about the singers that are there in his playlist, he has named Mohammed Rafi, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam, and Arijit Singh. He added that he has learned a lot from them. When asked if he can sing for Dhurandhar 2, Shahzad Ali stated that he will definitely do that.

It is pertinent to note that the film Dhurandhar, which has hit the theatres on the 5th of December, has Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun playing important roles in the movie. The second part of the film, Dhurandhar 2, has been scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19th of March.

