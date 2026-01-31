Dhurandhar on Netflix: Did Akshaye Khanna really OVERSHADOW Ranveer Singh? OTT viewers react, says 'Not even...'

After Dhurandhar debuted in theatres, a segment of fans believed that Akshaye Khanna was the strongest character in the film. Their opinions have now changed after the movie started streaming online.

Dhurandhar on Netflix: Dhurandhar began streaming on Netflix on Friday, January 30, after breaking box office records with nearly ₹1,000 crore during its theatrical run. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Ever before Dhurandhar appeared in theatres, a portion of fans claimed that Akshaye, as the antagonist Rehman Dakait, was the strongest character in the film. Now that the movie is available on Netflix, opinions on the internet have changed.

Did Akshaye Khanna overshadow Ranveer?

After seeing the movie, many believed that Ranveer Singh, not Akshaye, was the star. A person wrote, "Finally watched Dhurandhar. It’s a well-written and well-made movie, though there is too much unnecessary gore. Everyone has acted well, but Ranveer is spectacular! Akshay Khanna has great screen presence, but I don’t think he has overshadowed Ranveer." "Akshay is not even one per cent of all the hype that was made," read a comment.

Finally watched Dhurandhar. It’s a well written and well made movie, too much unnecessary gore though. Everyone has acted well but Ranveer is spectacular! Akshay Khanna has great screen presence but I don’t think he has overshadowed Ranveer. — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) January 30, 2026

OTT viewers call out Akshaye's overacting

A tweet read, "Dhurandhar has been watched, and I have a different review for the movie, but the thing that pissed me off most is 'Akshaye Khanna overshadowed Ranveer' PR gimmick because he didn't, not even one per cent. Smoking in slow mo with a fancy wig isn't called acting and overshadowing. He was even terrible in his son's death sequence. Ranveer ate him whenever they appeared together, and if you think he did, then you have 0 knowledge about how films are made and what's 'acting', but jobless people of social media always try to s*** jobless flop actors to degrade leading stars..! Anybody who deserves credit for Dhurandhar's success after ‘propaganda’ is only Ranveer Singh."

DHURANDHAR has been watched* and I have different review for movie but the thing that pissed me off most is " Akshaye khanna overshadowed Ranveer" PR gimmick bcz he didn't, not even one percent. Making a lakwa like face, smoking in slow mo with fancy wig isn't called acting and… pic.twitter.com/bY5apIlRVP — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) January 30, 2026

An X user said, "I didn't like his acting at all, nor did I find him menacing. Arjun Rampal, on the other hand, was devil personified." "Akshaye did overacting in every scene, I feel. Ranveer was brilliant," read another comment. Another tweet read, "Finally someone said it, same feeling bro, Akshay Khanna did over the top acting."

I didn't like his acting at all, nor found him menacing. Arjun Rampal, on the other hand, was devil personified. — Pavan (@pavan1kk) January 30, 2026

Another fan said, "Akshay Khanna was really good in his son's death scene. Though I agree Akshay Khanna hasn't overshadowed Ranveer even a bit! Ranveer stole each and every scene he was in."

