Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer Singh’s fans get big SHOCK as makers decide to…

Dhurandhar which performed exceptionally well in the theater for about two months, is released on the OTT platform today, Friday, January 30, 2026.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's action film Dhurandhar has now hit Netflix after achieving tremendous success in theaters. The film, which performed brilliantly in the theater for about two months, was released on the OTT platform on Friday. The film has created history at the box office. It has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the domestic box office, collecting approximately Rs. 890.67 crore. Its worldwide collection has touched Rs 1,428 crore, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Did makers cut 9 minutes of scenes in Dhurandhar OTT?

However, after watching the film on Netflix, many viewers were surprised. People on social media claimed that the runtime of Dhurandhar available on OTT is less than the film shown in the theatre. The duration of the film in the theatre was 3 hours and 34 minutes, while the length of the film including the post-credit scene on Netflix is said to be 3 hours and 25 minutes. That is, about 9 minutes have been cut. There is a lot of dissatisfaction among the audience about this and many are questioning whether some important scenes of the film have been removed.

Netizens reaction

Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their displeasure over the cut. A user wrote that there is a clear difference between the theatrical version and the OTT version and some important scenes seem to be missing. One user commented, “Dhurandhar 10 mins cut in OTT. Theatrical Version: 3 hours 34 mins. OTT Netflix Version: 3 hours 25 minutes. Seems like some important scenes are trimmed.” Many such videos are going viral on social media. However, there has been no official statement from either the director Aditya Dhar or the production house or Netflix regarding the cuts.

Why are scenes of Dhurandhar cut in the OTT release?

It is believed that this change may have been made keeping in mind the international digital release of the film. Dhurandhar is now streaming even in countries where it didn't get permission to release theatrically, like Pakistan and some Gulf countries. In such a situation, it is possible that due to international rules and regional sensitivities, some parts of the film have been changed so that it can be shown in different countries without any controversy.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar as a gangster epic to be made in two parts. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. The first part shows the violent world of Karachi's underworld and gang war. Dhurandhar Part 2, which is scheduled to release on Eid 2026, will focus on Ranveer Singh's character and India's retaliation against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

