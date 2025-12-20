Dhurandhar OTT rights: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer sold to Netflix at a whopping price of Rs..., BEATS Pushpa 2 by...

As per sources, Dhurandhar's OTT rights have been sold to Netflix for record breaking prices. Read ahead to know more.

There has been a massive buzz around Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released on the big screens on December 5, 2025. The film has been creating a storm at the box office since its release day and has been setting new records every day. The movie has received amazing reviews from both critics and audiences. Dhurandhar has earned Rs. 483.00 crore in India, while its worldwide collection has crossed the Rs. 700 crore mark. After its theatrical run, Dhurandhar has now also created history on OTT by setting a new record as per sources.

Dhurandhar’s sold to Netflix for…

Recently, Ravi Chaudhary (a famous film critic) shared a post on his X account. According to the post, the OTT rights of Dhurandhar have been sold to Netflix. As per the post, Dhurandhar has set a new OTT milestone by selling its Netflix streaming rights for Rs. 285 crore, making it the biggest Netflix deal ever for a Hindi film. Not only that, Pushpa 2 had reportedly sold its OTT rights to Netflix for around Rs. 275 crore, which was considered a record at the time. However, Dhurandhar has now broken that record as well, creating a new all-time OTT record on Netflix.

Ravi Chaudhary’s post

Ravi Chaudhary’s post read, “#Dhurandhar OTT Rights SOLD for ₹285 Cr ?As per sources , Dhurandhar has sold its OTT rights for a massive ₹285 Cr, setting a new benchmark on Netflix. For comparison, Pushpa 2 reportedly sold its OTT rights to Netflix for around ₹275 Cr — which was considered a record at the time. Now, Dhurandhar has surpassed that figure, creating a new all-time OTT record on Netflix. This clearly shows the unprecedented demand, hype, and global appeal of Dhurandhar even before its full theatrical run.”

More about Dhurandahar

Talking about the star cast of Dhurandhar, apart from Ranveer Singh, veterans such as R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal are seen playing important roles. As for the film’s story, it revolves around dismantling a terrorist network operating in Pakistan. The narrative is linked to incidents such as the Kandahar hijacking and the attack on the Indian Parliament, although the film is entirely fictional. The story shows how a 20-year-old boy from Punjab is trained for this operation and enters Pakistan, ultimately bringing the enemies to their knees.

