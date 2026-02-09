Dhurandhar producer makes BOLD comparison between Ranveer Singh-starrer and THIS blockbuster

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar - which features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in key roles - has been making headlines for multiple reasons. The film wasn't just lauded for its Box Office success, but also for its compelling story and performances. Read on to know what the producer said about its success.

In a recent chat with Fortune India, Jyoti Deshpande - who had produced Dhurandhar - spoke at length about the massive success of the film, and drew comparisons with another blockbuster.

What did Dhurandhar producer say?

She had clarified in an interview, “This is not just a maker’s success; it is as much the audience's success." She further explained that it has been decades since the viewers saw a film that has taken up the "imagination of the movie-going public". Jyoti Deshpande also said that viewers have made the film a success by it multiple times and talking about it.

"After Sholay, I can't think of an as successful film. There is no greater accolade as film-makers we can receive than this," Deshpande added.

