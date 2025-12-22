Dhurandhar: Rakesh Bedi OPENS UP about Ranveer Singh’s energy, praises R. Madhavan, his friendship with Sanjay Dutt and…[EXCLUSIVE]

Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt, has been generating quite some buzz. In an exclusive talk with Bollywood Life, several shocking statements were made by Rakesh Bedi.

The handsome hunk of the Bollywood world Ranveer Singh is often referred to as an "energy bomb". It’s clear that Ranveer’s energy battery is always full and ready to burst out at any time. But do you ever wonder how he takes care of himself during long shooting hours? Actor Rakesh Bedi, who portrays the character of Jamal Jamili in the movie, has shared some interesting facts. He shared candid comments about Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Rakesh Bedi shared a different insight on Ranveer Singh. Ranveer’s energy doesn’t merely consist of his fabulous acting or his rocking dance numbers. Rather, his energy lies in his deep concentration. He revealed, when Ranveer acts or performs on screen, his energy doesn’t consist in acting fantastically or in his rocking dance numbers. Rather, his energy lies in his deep concentration.



Adapting to the scene is Ranveer’s strength

As stated by Rakesh Bedi, Ranveer shapes his “energy” according to the requirements of the scene he is in. If the scene requires a lot of drama or emotion, he manages to calm down his energy level to channelize his immense amount of fervor to perform that in front of the audience on screen. Ranveer not only maintains his high level of “energy” but makes sure that everyone on the set, a spot boy to a co-star, works in that same zone and same level of ‘energy’.

Rakesh Bedi about R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt

Rakesh said that when it comes to a serious role, it’s not enough for the actor to be serious. It is the responsibility of the whole environment to ensure the seriousness of the situation. When the conversation turned to R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi praised the actor whole-heartedly. He said that Madhavan is an incredible actor, and it's the little nuances in his acting that make all the difference. His behavior on the sets is extremely gentle and proper.

What was Rakesh Bedi’s comment about “Sanju Baba”?

When the topic drifted towards Bollywood’s “Sanju Baba,” Sanjay Dutt, a warm glow of a long-standing friendship appeared in Rakesh Bedi’s eyes. He shared that he has a very old and deep bond with Sanjay Dutt. He described him as not just a brilliant actor but also someone with a very pure heart and a genuinely good human being.

The sign of the true artist

Rakesh Bedi's statements make one thing quite clear that Ranveer Singh's flamboyant personality is not just to impress others but stem from his passion towards acting. His experiences with stars like Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt also reveal that a certain level of regard among actors of all generations does still exist in the industry. It may be Ranveer's "overcharged battery" or Sanjay Dutt's friendships that bring back a breath of fresh air to all the fans through Rakesh Bedi's statements.

